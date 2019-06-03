South of England
Live

South Live: Monday 3 June

  1. Updates from Monday 3 June
  2. Weather: Dry and fine

  1. Major security operation ahead of D-Day event

    Security checks ahead of the D-Day commemorations in Portsmouth are under way.

    A national event which will be attended by The Queen and President Trump is being held in the city on 5 June to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

    Police dogs trained to sniff out explosives are helping carry out meticulous searches in and around Southsea Common.

    The highly complex security operation involves thousands of Ministry of Defence personnel and police officers from across the country.

    President Trump and the First Lady, Melania, arrive in the UK this morning for a three-day state visit.

    Security measures in Southsea
    Copyright: Portsmouth Police
