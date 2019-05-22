South of England
Live

South Live: Wednesday 22 May

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Wednesday 22 May

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Extension agreed for school

    Local Democracy Reporting Service

    Bournemouth School for Girls
    Copyright: Google

    Plans to build an extension to Bournemouth School for Girls, including a workshop, fitness suite, classroom and dance studio, have been approved.

    Concern had been raised about the loss of trees to make way for the building, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

    But 414 people wrote to BCP Council in support of the proposals.

  3. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A3(M) Hampshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    A3(M) Hampshire southbound severe accident, at J3 for B2150 Hulbert Road.

    A3(M) Hampshire - Two lanes blocked and queuing traffic on A3(M) southbound at J3, B2150 (Waterlooville), because of an accident.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  4. Lib Dem leader elected to new council

    Vikki Slade
    Copyright: BBC

    A Liberal Democrat has been elected to lead a newly-created council, which was formed when three Conservative-controlled authorities merged.

    No single party won overall control of Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council in May's local elections.

    The Tories won 36 of the authority's 76 seats, becoming the largest party.

    However an alliance of Lib Dem, Labour, Green and Independent councillors voted together to install Vikki Slade as the authority's first-ever leader.

    Read the full story here.

  5. Weather: Mostly sunny and warm

    Dan Downs

    Weather Forecaster

    Video content

    Video caption: It's going to be a sunny and warm day with some patches of fair weather cloud, says Dan Downs.

  6. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M4 Berkshire eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    M4 Berkshire eastbound severe accident, from J12 for A4 Bath Road to J11 for A33 Basingstoke Road.

    M4 Berkshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M4 eastbound from J12, A4 (Theale) to J11, A33 (Reading), because of an accident.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  7. Good morning

    Welcome to South Live on Wednesday 22 May.

    We'll be bringing you the latest news, travel and sport from across the region until 18:00.

Back to top