South Live: Friday 31 May

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Summary

  1. Updates from Friday 31 May

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Dangerous caterpillar alert in Oxford

    People in Oxfordshire are being urged to report any sightings of a potentially dangerous caterpillar.

    The Oak Processionary Moth caterpillars have toxic hairs and arrived in Britain in 2005.

    Insect expert Professor Adam Hart told BBC Radio Oxford: "They've got a really cool biology actually but they have these hairs on them which can cause skin rashes and respiratory problems if you breathe them in.

    "The caterpillars make a kind of web on the trees and they move around in big long lines from one food source to another."

    Processionary Moth Caterpillar
    Copyright: Other

  2. D-Day parking closures in Southsea

    Drivers are being warned not to leave their cars in a road and car park in Southsea today due to D-Day 75 preparations.

    The Pyramids car park and part of Clarence Esplanade will be closed ahead of further road and car park closures next week.

    The closure is from Avenue de Caen to Jack Cockerill Way and there will be no vehicle access or parking.

    The area is expected to re-open mid-afternoon.

    Clarence Esplanade
    Copyright: Google

  4. Weather: Cloudy start with sunshine later

    Dan Downs

    Weather Forecaster

    Video content

    Video caption: Today's weather with Dan Downs

  5. Royal Ascot to be disrupted by rail strike

    Racegoers at Royal Ascot this year will face disruption on train services to Ascot station.

    RMT Union members who work on South Western Railway are set to stage a walkout.

    The industrial action is planned to run from Tuesday 18 June until Saturday 22 June.

    Royal Ascot
    Copyright: Getty Images

  6. Good morning

    Welcome to BBC South Live for Friday.

    A good weekend of weather ahead, but for today we'll bring you the latest news, sport and travel.

    Here until 18:00.

