South Live: Friday 31 May

People in Oxfordshire are being urged to report any sightings of a potentially dangerous caterpillar.

The Oak Processionary Moth caterpillars have toxic hairs and arrived in Britain in 2005.

Insect expert Professor Adam Hart told BBC Radio Oxford: "They've got a really cool biology actually but they have these hairs on them which can cause skin rashes and respiratory problems if you breathe them in.

"The caterpillars make a kind of web on the trees and they move around in big long lines from one food source to another."