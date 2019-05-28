South Live: Tuesday 28 May

google Copyright: google

Small GP surgeries are being phased out, according to a doctor from Caversham whose surgery is to close next month.

Husband and wife duo Dr Harold and Dr Janet Chadwick are both retiring after running the Peppard Road Surgery for nearly 30 years.

Patients have now been told by Berkshire West Clinical Commissioning Group that it won't be kept open and they will have to re-register at other surgeries in the area.

It's the second Caversham GP to close in a year.