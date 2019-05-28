South of England
South Live: Tuesday 28 May

  3. Small GP services being 'phased out'

    GP surgery
    Small GP surgeries are being phased out, according to a doctor from Caversham whose surgery is to close next month.

    Husband and wife duo Dr Harold and Dr Janet Chadwick are both retiring after running the Peppard Road Surgery for nearly 30 years.

    Patients have now been told by Berkshire West Clinical Commissioning Group that it won't be kept open and they will have to re-register at other surgeries in the area.

    It's the second Caversham GP to close in a year.

  5. Hampshire MP latest to join Tory leadership race

    Housing minister and Hampshire North West MP Kit Malthouse has become the latest Tory MP to join the race to become party leader.

    He told BBC News he was "the only candidate that has proven the ability to unify MPs around a Brexit plan that could deliver us out of this jam", after he brought together Leave and Remain-supporting Conservative MPs in January to devise an alternative Brexit proposal known as the "Malthouse Compromise".

    Writing in the Sun newspaper, Mr Malthouse described himself as "the new face, with fresh new ideas".

    Mr Malthouse - who voted to leave the EU - said his "primary objective" was to secure a deal before the 31 October deadline, but said it was still necessary to prepare for the possibility of no deal.

    Kit Malthouse
