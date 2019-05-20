Live
South Live: Monday 20 May
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Armed intruders threaten woman and boy
A woman and a boy were threatened with a knife by masked intruders who broke into their home in Kidlington.
Three suspects demanded cash and jewellery after forcing entry to the house in Alexander Close on Friday night.
Det Con Natasha Long of Thames Valley Police CID said: "This is clearly a concerning incident but I would like to take this opportunity to reassure the community that there will be a continued police presence in the area while the investigation continues."
Weather: Sunny spells and scattered showers
Good morning
Welcome to South Live on Monday 20 May.
We'll be bringing you the latest news, travel and sport from across the region until 17:00.