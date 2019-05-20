South of England
South Live: Monday 20 May

  1. Armed intruders threaten woman and boy

    A woman and a boy were threatened with a knife by masked intruders who broke into their home in Kidlington.

    Three suspects demanded cash and jewellery after forcing entry to the house in Alexander Close on Friday night.

    Det Con Natasha Long of Thames Valley Police CID said: "This is clearly a concerning incident but I would like to take this opportunity to reassure the community that there will be a continued police presence in the area while the investigation continues."

  2. Weather: Sunny spells and scattered showers

    Video content

    Video caption: The morning will be mainly dry with showers developing in the afternoon, says Dan Downs.

  3. Good morning

    Welcome to South Live on Monday 20 May.

    We'll be bringing you the latest news, travel and sport from across the region until 17:00.

