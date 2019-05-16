South Live: Thursday 16 May

BBC Copyright: BBC

Sub-postmasters in the South West say they are in limbo as they wait for new operators to take on post offices in their communities.

Steve Pile said he had been waiting seven years for a new operator to be found in Charmouth in Dorset. He is retiring on Friday without anyone taking over.

In Trewoon in Cornwall, Sally Bourton said she could not afford to leave until another post office was established at another shop in the village.

This is despite the Trewoon branch earmarked for what Post Office Ltd calls its transformation programme in 2012, meaning it could be moved into another shop or taken over by another business.

Post Office Ltd describes such closures as temporary and its planned changes would lead to a sustainable network across the country.