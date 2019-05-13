Live
South Live: Monday 13 May
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Updates from Monday 13 May
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Calves suffer burns in farm fire
Three calves have been treated for burns following a fire at a barn on a farm in Froxfield.
Twenty three of the animals had to be led to safety after the fire broke out at the barn on Sunday.
Firefighters said two women and a man were treated for smoke inhalation - another man was treated for chest pains following the blaze.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Monday's weather forecast: Dry and sunny today, but rather breezy
Today will be a dry and mostly sunny day with a chance of some cloud.
However, there will be a keen easterly breeze.
Maximum Temperature: 14 to 17°C (57 to 63°F).
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M27 Hampshire westbound
M27 Hampshire westbound severe disruption, between J7 for A334 Charles Watts Way and J5 for A335 Stoneham Way Southampton Airport.
M27 Hampshire - Slow traffic on M27 westbound between J7, A334 (Hedge End) and J5, A335 (Southampton Airport), because of a broken down vehicle. In the roadworks area.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Good morning
Hello and welcome to BBC South Live.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the region until 18:00.
Stay in touch via our Berkshire,Dorset,Hampshire and Oxford Facebook pages, or on Twitter: @BBCBerkshire, @BBCDorset, @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.