South Live: Monday 13 May

  1. Calves suffer burns in farm fire

    Three calves have been treated for burns following a fire at a barn on a farm in Froxfield.

    Twenty three of the animals had to be led to safety after the fire broke out at the barn on Sunday.

    Firefighters said two women and a man were treated for smoke inhalation - another man was treated for chest pains following the blaze.

    The cause of the fire is not yet known.

  2. Monday's weather forecast: Dry and sunny today, but rather breezy

    Today will be a dry and mostly sunny day with a chance of some cloud.

    However, there will be a keen easterly breeze.

    Maximum Temperature: 14 to 17°C (57 to 63°F).

    Severe disruption: M27 Hampshire westbound

    M27 Hampshire westbound severe disruption, between J7 for A334 Charles Watts Way and J5 for A335 Stoneham Way Southampton Airport.

    M27 Hampshire - Slow traffic on M27 westbound between J7, A334 (Hedge End) and J5, A335 (Southampton Airport), because of a broken down vehicle. In the roadworks area.

