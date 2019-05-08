Live
South Live: Wednesday 8 May
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Updates from Wednesday 8 May
Missing part of Stonehenge returned
No one knew where it was until an Englishman now living in Florida decided to return it 60 years on.Read more
'How I create art for blind people'
Clarke Reynolds is a blind artist creating unique works for people who can't see.
Studios open for Oxfordshire Artweeks
This year's Oxfordshire Artweeks festival is under way, with artists across the county opening up their studios and staging pop-up exhibitions.
The event has been running since 1981, to promote the work of local artists.
Among the exhibitors this year is artist David Goode whose pieces are all made of bronze and feature characters based on fantasy or folklore.
"It’s all about allowing my work to be seen. To open the gates once a year and let people come in and have a look round is really nice," he said.
Prison officer stabbed in head by inmate
The officer was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being attacked at HMP Bullingdon on Tuesday.Read more
Severe accident: M4 Berkshire eastbound
M4 Berkshire eastbound severe accident, from J11 for A33 Basingstoke Road to J10 for A329.
M4 Berkshire - Lane closed and queuing traffic on M4 eastbound from J11, A33 (Reading) to J10 A329(M) Wokingham, because of a multi-vehicle accident.
Falklands veteran to sue in medal row
June Kelly
Home affairs correspondent, BBC News
Veteran Joe Ousalice wants a medal back which he says was cut from his uniform because of his sexuality.Read more
Head punch police officer reinstated
A sergeant who was dismissed for punching a man while he was held in custody is reinstated.Read more
Severe accident: A37 Dorset both ways
A37 Dorset both ways severe accident, from Lakegate Lane to Hoopers Lane.
A37 Dorset - A37 Dorchester Road in Closworth closed and slow traffic in both directions from the Lakegate Lane junction to the Hoopers Lane junction, because of an accident.
Weather: Rain clearing to leave sunny spells and heavy showers
BBC Weather
Early cloud and rain at first will clear away towards the north east during this morning.
Some sunshine will then develop but with a scattering of heavy showers and possible thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs of 14C.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to South Live.
We will be bringing you the latest news for Oxfordshire, Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight until 18:00.