South Live: Wednesday 8 May

This year's Oxfordshire Artweeks festival is under way, with artists across the county opening up their studios and staging pop-up exhibitions.

The event has been running since 1981, to promote the work of local artists.

Among the exhibitors this year is artist David Goode whose pieces are all made of bronze and feature characters based on fantasy or folklore.

"It’s all about allowing my work to be seen. To open the gates once a year and let people come in and have a look round is really nice," he said.