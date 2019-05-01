A crowd

South Live: Oxford celebrates May Morning

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Wednesday 1 May
  2. Oxford celebrates May Morning in centuries-old event
  3. The annual even sees crowds congregate outside Magdalen College at 06:00 BST
  4. Choristers sing from the Great Tower of the college before bells rang out across the city for about 20 minutes
  5. Celebrations then move on with plenty of Morris dancing

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  3. Thousands in Oxford for May morning celebrations

    Thousands of people have turned out for the celebration.

    Oxford City Council says about 13,500 people have attended this morning.

    After choristers sang from the Great Tower of the college bells rang out across the city for about 20 minutes.

    View more on twitter

  4. Have another listen

    Sticking to tradition, the Magdalen College Choir also sang the Hymnus Eucharisticus from the top of the Great Tower, Magdalen College as the sun rose.

    View more on twitter

  5. And May Morning is what exactly?

    Choir
    Copyright: Getty Images
    • Many believe the origins of the May Morning celebration date from around 1505 when the Great Tower at Magdalen College was completed and the college chose to sing in the spring.
    • The annual even sees crowds congregate outside Magdalen College at 06:00 BST.
    • Choristers sing from the Great Tower of the college before bells rang out across the city for about 20 minutes.
    • The May morning celebration also includes Morris dancing and folk singing in Radcliffe Square, Catte Street and Broad Street.

  9. Happy May Morning

    Welcome to May.

    We'll be bringing you all the news, sport and weather updates across the South until 18:00 as we kick off singing in the spring in Oxford's centuries-old May Morning tradition.

Back to top