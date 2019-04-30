South of England
South Live: Tuesday 30 April

  1. Updates from Tuesday 30 April

  1. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A31 Dorset both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A31 Dorset both ways severe accident, from A350 Poole Road to B3078.

    A31 Dorset - A31 in Sturminster Marshall closed and slow traffic in both directions from Roundhouse Roundabout to Lake Gates Roundabout, because of an accident involving a car and cyclist.

  2. Portsmouth councillors hit back at 'vile' Ukip comments

    Local Democracy Reporting Service

    Stuart Potter
    Copyright: LDRS
    Image caption: Stuart Potter is running for a seat in Paulsgrove, Portsmouth

    Portsmouth City councillors have criticised a Ukip candidate for "unacceptable" comments about both the Conservative and Labour parties ahead of Thursday's local elections.

    Addressing Conservative leader Councillor Donna Jones on Facebook, Portsmouth Ukip candidate Stuart Potter called the Conservative Party a "mouth-piece for all that is wrong in this country" while linking the Labour party with terrorists, paedophiles and anti-semites.

    City councillor and Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said the comments distracted from the importance of local democracy.

    "Local elections... are not about vile language and the dissemination of lies," he said.

    Cllr Donna Jones replied saying she believes in "free speech" but expects voters to want a candidate who treats people with "respect".

  3. Police appeal for info on missing teenager

    Police have appealed to the public for information about a teenager who has gone missing in Southampton.

    Leonie, 15, was last seen in the Thornhill area on 26 April.

    She's white, approximately 5ft 4ins, of slim build and with dark hair.

    Police say there are concerned for her welfare, and are asking anyone who knows where she is or has had contact with her since Thursday to call 101, quoting incident 44190145230.

    Leonie
    Copyright: HAMPSHIRE CONSTABULARY
    Image caption: Leonie went missing on 26 April

  4. Weather: Dry and sunny

    Tuesday will be generally dry with light winds and spells of sunshine.

    Video content

    Video caption: Generally dry and sunny spells

  5. Good morning

    Welcome to Tuesday's South Live.

    We'll be bringing you breaking news and updates from Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire, the Isle of Wight and Oxfordshire until 18:00.

