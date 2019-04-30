South Live: Tuesday 30 April

LDRS Copyright: LDRS Stuart Potter is running for a seat in Paulsgrove, Portsmouth Image caption: Stuart Potter is running for a seat in Paulsgrove, Portsmouth

Portsmouth City councillors have criticised a Ukip candidate for "unacceptable" comments about both the Conservative and Labour parties ahead of Thursday's local elections.

Addressing Conservative leader Councillor Donna Jones on Facebook, Portsmouth Ukip candidate Stuart Potter called the Conservative Party a "mouth-piece for all that is wrong in this country" while linking the Labour party with terrorists, paedophiles and anti-semites.

City councillor and Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said the comments distracted from the importance of local democracy.

"Local elections... are not about vile language and the dissemination of lies," he said.

Cllr Donna Jones replied saying she believes in "free speech" but expects voters to want a candidate who treats people with "respect".