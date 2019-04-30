Live
South Live: Tuesday 30 April
Summary
- Updates from Tuesday 30 April
Severe accident: A31 Dorset both ways
A31 Dorset both ways severe accident, from A350 Poole Road to B3078.
A31 Dorset - A31 in Sturminster Marshall closed and slow traffic in both directions from Roundhouse Roundabout to Lake Gates Roundabout, because of an accident involving a car and cyclist.
Portsmouth councillors hit back at 'vile' Ukip comments
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Portsmouth City councillors have criticised a Ukip candidate for "unacceptable" comments about both the Conservative and Labour parties ahead of Thursday's local elections.
Addressing Conservative leader Councillor Donna Jones on Facebook, Portsmouth Ukip candidate Stuart Potter called the Conservative Party a "mouth-piece for all that is wrong in this country" while linking the Labour party with terrorists, paedophiles and anti-semites.
City councillor and Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said the comments distracted from the importance of local democracy.
"Local elections... are not about vile language and the dissemination of lies," he said.
Cllr Donna Jones replied saying she believes in "free speech" but expects voters to want a candidate who treats people with "respect".
Police appeal for info on missing teenager
Police have appealed to the public for information about a teenager who has gone missing in Southampton.
Leonie, 15, was last seen in the Thornhill area on 26 April.
She's white, approximately 5ft 4ins, of slim build and with dark hair.
Police say there are concerned for her welfare, and are asking anyone who knows where she is or has had contact with her since Thursday to call 101, quoting incident 44190145230.
Weather: Dry and sunny
Tuesday will be generally dry with light winds and spells of sunshine.
Good morning
Welcome to Tuesday's South Live.
We'll be bringing you breaking news and updates from Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire, the Isle of Wight and Oxfordshire until 18:00.