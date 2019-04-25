Live
South Live: Thursday 25 April
Winchester road closure after crash
Hampshire Constabulary says it is currently dealing with a road traffic collision on the A31 Alresford Road in Winchester.
A car left the road near St Swithun’s School and came to a halt in a field.
Road closures are in place from the Percy Hobbs roundabout by the Intech Science Museum on Alresford Road, up to the entrance of St Swithun’s School.
The force is advising people to avoid the area if possible.
Hello and welcome to BBC South Live.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the region until 18:00.
