South Live: Tuesday 23 April

Two men have been charged in connection with an incident where three men were slashed with a knife at an address in Christchurch.

Dorset Police was called at 21:20 on Saturday to reports of an assault inside an address in Everest Road. It was reported that two men forced their way into the property. Three men, all aged in their 20s who were inside, sustained slash wounds from a knife.

They were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Two local men, aged 30 and 32, have been arrested and charged with wounding with intent and possessing a knife or bladed article in a public place.