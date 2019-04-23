Live
South Live: Tuesday 23 April
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Two charged with wounding over Dorset knife attacks
Two men have been charged in connection with an incident where three men were slashed with a knife at an address in Christchurch.
Dorset Police was called at 21:20 on Saturday to reports of an assault inside an address in Everest Road. It was reported that two men forced their way into the property. Three men, all aged in their 20s who were inside, sustained slash wounds from a knife.
They were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Two local men, aged 30 and 32, have been arrested and charged with wounding with intent and possessing a knife or bladed article in a public place.
Weather: Mainly dry with hazy sunshine
Murder charge after pub attack death
Harry Joyce, of no fixed address, is due to appear at Southampton Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.Read more
