South Live: Wednesday 17 April

It's emerged that Dorset is the sixth most visited county in the UK, with two million trips made between 2015-17.

It resulted in expenditure of close to £500m

But research by the Competition and Markets Authority reveals that in Dorset and the surrounding areas, 66% of those questioned feel travel and holiday businesses do not always make it easy to cancel a booking.

More than 90% think they should get all, or most, of their money back if they cancel and the business re-sells their booking. Holiday companies have been told by regulators to stop profiting from sky-high cancellation fees.