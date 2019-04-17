South of England

South Live: Wednesday 17 April

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter.

  1. Updates from Wednesday 17 April

  1. Two million holiday trips made to Dorset

    It's emerged that Dorset is the sixth most visited county in the UK, with two million trips made between 2015-17.

    It resulted in expenditure of close to £500m

    But research by the Competition and Markets Authority reveals that in Dorset and the surrounding areas, 66% of those questioned feel travel and holiday businesses do not always make it easy to cancel a booking.

    More than 90% think they should get all, or most, of their money back if they cancel and the business re-sells their booking. Holiday companies have been told by regulators to stop profiting from sky-high cancellation fees.

    Durdle Door
    Copyright: PA

  2. CQC rates Southampton hospitals as 'good'

    The trust that runs hospitals in Southampton has been rated as good overall by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

    The CQC inspected the University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust in December to January. It rated it as outstanding for being effective, good for being caring and well-led but said it requires improvement for being safe and responsive to people’s needs.

    Southampton General
    Copyright: BBC

  3. Weather: Chilly start with sunshine later

    BBC Weather

    A rather chilly start this morning with fog patches around, dense in places. The fog should lift through the morning though to leave spells of sunshine, hazy at times. Feeling warm too.

    Video content

    Video caption: Weather forecast for 17 April

  4. Good Morning

    Welcome to South Live on this Wednesday morning.

    We'll be bringing you the latest news, travel and sport until 18:00.

