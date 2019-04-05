South Live: Friday 5 April

Prince Harry and Meghan have moved into their new home in Windsor ahead of the birth of their first child.

It was announced last year the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be leaving Kensington Palace.

Their new home - Frogmore Cottage - sits in the grounds of Frogmore House, where they held their wedding reception in May 2018.

Extensive renovations were carried out at the property in preparation for the move.

