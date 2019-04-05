South Live: Friday 5 April
Summary
- Updates from Friday 5 April
Athelhampton estate put up for sale
Athelhampton House and Gardens in Dorset has been put up for sale.
The visitor attraction - a grade 1 listed Tudor manor near Puddletown - is on the market for £7.5m, according to the Dorset Echo.
Read the full story here.
Police renew appeal for missing Oxford woman
Police have renewed their appeal to find a missing woman from Oxford.
Maja O'Brien, 78, is thought to have left her home in Wytham Street, Oxford, to meet an acquaintance to get her flute cleaned, between about 05:00 and 09:00 GMT on 28 March.
A 45-year-old man in possession of a flute was arrested on Monday, but has since been released.
Prince Harry and Meghan move to Frogmore Cottage
Prince Harry and Meghan have moved into their new home in Windsor ahead of the birth of their first child.
It was announced last year the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be leaving Kensington Palace.
Their new home - Frogmore Cottage - sits in the grounds of Frogmore House, where they held their wedding reception in May 2018.
Extensive renovations were carried out at the property in preparation for the move.
You can read all about the former residents of Frogmore Cottage here.
