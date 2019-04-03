South Live: Wednesday 3 April
Summary
- Updates from Wednesday 3 April
BreakingFormer BBC Oxford presenter Bill Heine has died
Sad news this morning, former BBC Oxford presenter and well-loved local figure Bill Heine has died of cancer.
We'll have more details for you soon and reaction on BBC Radio Oxford.
Weather: Sunny spells and scattered showers
BBC Weather
Sunny spells today and showers becoming more widespread through the morning.
Some of the showers could be heavy with hail and thunder, and perhaps a little wintry over the hills.
Highs of 9C (48F).
Scrapyard blaze being treated as arson
Fire crews have been tackling a fire at a scrapyard in Yateley, Hampshire, overnight.
Thirty firefighters were called to a scrapyard on Vigo Road just after 20:30 last night.
They are currently damping down. The blaze is thought to have been started deliberately.
Flybe cancels dozens of flights
Regional airline Flybe has cancelled dozens of flights for what it describes as "operational reasons".
Five flights from Belfast City Airport and four from Birmingham are among those affected, along with departures from Southampton, Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Newcastle.
The airline said it would like to "sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused".
"All customers affected have been emailed and advised they can rebook for travel on an alternative flight or apply for a full refund," the company said in a statement.
The airline is the largest carrier at Southampton Airport.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to South Live.
We will be bringing you the latest news and travel from across the region until 18:00