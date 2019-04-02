South Live: Tuesday 2 April
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Updates from Tuesday 2 April
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Arrest following stabbing in Wokingham
Police have made an arrest following the stabbing of a man in Wokingham.
Thames Valley Police said the incident happened in Station Road at about 21:50 BST on Monday.
The victim remains in a serious condition in hospital, the force added.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to South Live.
We will be bringing you the latest news and travel from across the region until 18:00 BST.