South Live: Tuesday 26 March

Winchester MP Steve Brine resigned his job as a health minister after he defied the prime minister to vote for backbench MPs to take control of Wednesday’s voting on Brexit.

Mr Brine supported Remain in the referendum, but up until now has backed Theresa May’s proposed withdrawal deal with the European Union.

UK Parliament Copyright: UK Parliament Steve Brine is the MP for Winchester Image caption: Steve Brine is the MP for Winchester

Before quitting last night, he had been Minister for Public Health for nearly two years. Before that he was a government whip.

Two other ministers voted for the amendment proposed by Dorset West MP Oliver Letwin, which will see the House of Commons vote on Wednesday to see what support there is for new options on Brexit.