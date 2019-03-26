South Live: Tuesday 26 March
Winchester MP quits post to vote against government
Peter Henley
Political editor, South of England
Winchester MP Steve Brine resigned his job as a health minister after he defied the prime minister to vote for backbench MPs to take control of Wednesday’s voting on Brexit.
Mr Brine supported Remain in the referendum, but up until now has backed Theresa May’s proposed withdrawal deal with the European Union.
Before quitting last night, he had been Minister for Public Health for nearly two years. Before that he was a government whip.
Two other ministers voted for the amendment proposed by Dorset West MP Oliver Letwin, which will see the House of Commons vote on Wednesday to see what support there is for new options on Brexit.
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire eastbound
M4 Berkshire eastbound severe disruption, between J12 for A4 Bath Road and J11 for A33 Basingstoke Road.
M4 Berkshire - One lane blocked and queuing traffic on M4 eastbound between J12, A4 (Theale) and J11, A33 (Reading), because of a broken down car.
Severe disruption: A31 Dorset eastbound
A31 Dorset eastbound severe disruption, from Cracklewood Close to A338.
A31 Dorset - Very slow traffic on A31 Ringwood Road eastbound in Ferndown from the Cracklewood Close junction to Ashley Heath Roundabout, because of earlier police incident. All lanes have been re-opened.
Pavement crash woman was 'loving sister'
Joy Norman was pronounced dead at the scene after being hit by a Ford Focus.Read more
Woman, 52, dies in house blaze
Investigations into the cause of the fire in Nyria Way in Gosport are ongoing, police say.Read more
