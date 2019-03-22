South Live: Friday 22 March
Norovirus outbreak hits hospital wards
The Reading hospital warns visitors to stay away after the "winter vomiting bug" was detected.Read more
League One's crazy relegation fight
Thirteen teams are still in real danger of going down from League One with eight games left. But how has it got so close?Read more
Oxford shows high support for revoking Article 50
Data has shown Oxford constituencies are among those with the highest levels of support for revoking Article 50.
More than two million people have signed a petition calling for Brexit to be cancelled, and other areas showing large numbers of signatories include London, Cambridge, Brighton, Bristol, and Edinburgh.
But Theresa May has said she does not believe in halting the deadline after the EU offered a delay plan.
The petition had the highest sign-up rate on record, and on Thursday EU leaders said Brexit could be delayed from March 29 to May 22 - but only if MPs vote for Mrs May's deal next week.
Weather: Lots of cloud with brightness later
