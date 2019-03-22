South of England

South Live: Friday 22 March

  1. Updates from Friday 22 March

  3. Oxford shows high support for revoking Article 50

    Data has shown Oxford constituencies are among those with the highest levels of support for revoking Article 50.

    More than two million people have signed a petition calling for Brexit to be cancelled, and other areas showing large numbers of signatories include London, Cambridge, Brighton, Bristol, and Edinburgh.

    But Theresa May has said she does not believe in halting the deadline after the EU offered a delay plan.

    The petition had the highest sign-up rate on record, and on Thursday EU leaders said Brexit could be delayed from March 29 to May 22 - but only if MPs vote for Mrs May's deal next week.

  4. Weather: Lots of cloud with brightness later

