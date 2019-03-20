South Live: Wednesday 20 March
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Men wielding crowbars steal cigarettes
A group of men wielding crowbars raided a supermarket for cigarettes, police have said.
The Sainsbury's in the Lordshill District Centre, Southampton, was targeted at about 18:30 GMT on Monday.
Police said the men, all dressed in black, entered the store's rear yard before forcing entry to cigarette cages and fleeing in a silver Volvo.
The force said it believed it has found the vehicle involved.
Fire which ripped through house was arson
The early-1900s property in Henley-on-Thames was destroyed by the fire on Tuesday.
Weather: Dry and mild day ahead
Lorry and car crash causes M27 delays
One lane of the M27 has been closed near junction 7 for Hedge End after a lorry and car crashed.
Delays of about 30 minutes are being reported.
