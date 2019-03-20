South of England

South Live: Wednesday 20 March

  1. Updates from Wednesday 20 March

  1. Men wielding crowbars steal cigarettes

    Sainsbury's Lordshill
    A group of men wielding crowbars raided a supermarket for cigarettes, police have said.

    The Sainsbury's in the Lordshill District Centre, Southampton, was targeted at about 18:30 GMT on Monday.

    Police said the men, all dressed in black, entered the store's rear yard before forcing entry to cigarette cages and fleeing in a silver Volvo.

    The force said it believed it has found the vehicle involved.

  3. Weather: Dry and mild day ahead

  4. Lorry and car crash causes M27 delays

    One lane of the M27 has been closed near junction 7 for Hedge End after a lorry and car crashed.

    Delays of about 30 minutes are being reported.

  5. Good morning

    Good morning and welcome to South Live.

    We will be bringing you all of the latest news for Berkshire, Oxfordshire, Dorset, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight until 18:00.

