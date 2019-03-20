South Live: Wednesday 20 March

Google Copyright: Google

A group of men wielding crowbars raided a supermarket for cigarettes, police have said.

The Sainsbury's in the Lordshill District Centre, Southampton, was targeted at about 18:30 GMT on Monday.

Police said the men, all dressed in black, entered the store's rear yard before forcing entry to cigarette cages and fleeing in a silver Volvo.

The force said it believed it has found the vehicle involved.