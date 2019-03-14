South Live: Thursday 14 March

Video content Video caption: South weather: Thursday 14 March South weather: Thursday 14 March

The Met Office has issued another yellow warning for South due to the strength of wind.

We could be looking at gusts of up to 45-55mph, and there will be outbreaks of rain to contend with too.

Into the evening clouds will build and rain can be expected, Friday will again be cloudy and windy with some spells of rain.