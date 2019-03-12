South Live: Tuesday 12 March

South of England

  1. Maidenhead fire: Cordon remains in town

    Police are having to wear masks as they enforce a cordon around the nightclub fire in Maidenhead this morning.

    The fire which started at 02:00 GMT has left the town centre closed and filled with smoke.

    Police Officer in mask
    Copyright: Adam Odell
    Image caption: Smoke is filling roads around the old nightclub

  2. Maidenhead fire: Smoke and ash across the town

    Thames Valley Police has posted a video of the fire on social media.

    Reports from around the town suggest that smoke and ash is falling across the local area.

    The fire, which continues to burn, started around 02:00 GMT in an old nightclub in the town.

  4. Maidenhead fire: 'Not under control'

    Council leader Simon Dudley has been speaking to BBC Radio Berkshire in the last few minutes and said the fire had broken out in a site known as The Triangle at about 02:00 GMT.

    He added: "At the moment the fire is not under control. They are trying to get it under control and the smoke is bad.

    "These are derelict buildings, there could be asbestos in there. It's not good at the moment."

    Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire westbound

    BBC News Travel

    M4 Berkshire westbound severe disruption, at J5 for A4 London Road.

    M4 Berkshire - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M4 westbound at J5, A4 (Langley), because of a broken down vehicle.

