South Live: Tuesday 12 March
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Updates from Tuesday 12 March
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Maidenhead fire: Cordon remains in town
Police are having to wear masks as they enforce a cordon around the nightclub fire in Maidenhead this morning.
The fire which started at 02:00 GMT has left the town centre closed and filled with smoke.
Maidenhead fire: Smoke and ash across the town
Thames Valley Police has posted a video of the fire on social media.
Reports from around the town suggest that smoke and ash is falling across the local area.
The fire, which continues to burn, started around 02:00 GMT in an old nightclub in the town.
Nightclub fire 'closes off' town centre
Most of Maidenhead town centre is cordoned off as crews look to bring the blaze under control.Read more
Maidenhead fire: 'Not under control'
Council leader Simon Dudley has been speaking to BBC Radio Berkshire in the last few minutes and said the fire had broken out in a site known as The Triangle at about 02:00 GMT.
He added: "At the moment the fire is not under control. They are trying to get it under control and the smoke is bad.
"These are derelict buildings, there could be asbestos in there. It's not good at the moment."
Axed police merger 'wasted' £380k
The planned merger of forces in Devon, Cornwall and Dorset was scrapped in October.Read more
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire westbound
M4 Berkshire westbound severe disruption, at J5 for A4 London Road.
M4 Berkshire - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M4 westbound at J5, A4 (Langley), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
'Crash murder' victim named by police
Two men arrested on suspicion of murder were not in either of the cars involved, police say.Read more
Good morning
Hello and welcome to South Live.
We will be bringing you the latest news and travel until 18:00 GMT.