South of England

South Live: Thursday 7 March

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Thursday 7 March

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  2. Thursday's weather forecast: Some bright spells today

    Bright periods at times this morning but there will be the chance of a few showers as well, driven in on brisk winds.

    A few further showers this afternoon with bright spells and areas of cloud.

    Maximum Temperature: 8 to 11°C (46 to 52°F).

    Video content

    Video caption: Some bright spells today but with the chance of a few showers
Back to top