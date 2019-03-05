South Live: Tuesday 5 March
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Updates from Tuesday 5 March
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Frying pans at the ready for pancake contest
More than 100 people are set to take part in this year’s pancake flipping competition in Reading today.
Organised by homeless charity Launchpad, the event will see winners presented with the coveted frying pan trophy.
Other awards at the race - in its 22nd year - will also be given for the "Best Dressed" and "Team Spirit".
'New evidence' led to 1993 murder retrial
A man cleared of an "execution" murder is on trial again after fresh evidence emerged, a court hears.Read more
Man's body found in Andover lake
The body of a man was recovered by police on Monday evening, Andover police have said.
A message by the police says they were called to a report that a man had got into the water at Anton Lakes in Andover at about 18:20 GMT.
School plans to open car park to public
Bosses at the school say a charging system at weekends and during holidays will "help support pupils".Read more
Couples who box together, stay together
Chez and Alanna Nihell bonded over their love of boxing in the Army and now they are turning pro.
Good morning
Welcome to BBC South Live.
We'll bring you news, travel, weather and other updates from Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire, the Isle of Wight and Oxfordshire until 18:00.