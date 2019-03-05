South of England

South Live: Tuesday 5 March

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Tuesday 5 March

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Frying pans at the ready for pancake contest

    More than 100 people are set to take part in this year’s pancake flipping competition in Reading today.

    Organised by homeless charity Launchpad, the event will see winners presented with the coveted frying pan trophy.

    Other awards at the race - in its 22nd year - will also be given for the "Best Dressed" and "Team Spirit".

    View more on twitter

  3. Man's body found in Andover lake

    The body of a man was recovered by police on Monday evening, Andover police have said.

    A message by the police says they were called to a report that a man had got into the water at Anton Lakes in Andover at about 18:20 GMT.

    View more on twitter

  5. Couples who box together, stay together

    Video content

    Video caption: The Aldershot Army boxing couple going pro together

    Chez and Alanna Nihell bonded over their love of boxing in the Army and now they are turning pro.

  6. Good morning

    Welcome to BBC South Live.

    We'll bring you news, travel, weather and other updates from Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire, the Isle of Wight and Oxfordshire until 18:00.

Back to top