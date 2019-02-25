South Live: Monday 25 February

South of England

  3. Southampton Airport flights suspended

    Flights at Southampton Airport have been suspended.

    It follows reports of an aircraft on the airfield being surrounded by emergency vehicles.

    We'll bring you more as we get it.

  4. Weather: Fine and settled

  5. Poole's Twin Sails Bridge closes over ongoing fault

    Poole's Twin Sails Bridge is out of action again while investigations are carried out on a fault.

    Specialist engineers will investigate a fault on the Hamworthy side of the lifting bridge and also carry out general maintenance repairs, which had been scheduled for next month.

    Borough of Poole council closed the bridge twice at the end of last year over sensor issues and after a grating noise was heard.

    Pedestrians and cyclists will still be able to use the bridge during the current two-week closure.

  6. Good morning

    Welcome to South Live on Monday.

    We'll be bringing you the latest news travel and sport from across the region throughout the day.

