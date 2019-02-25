South Live: Monday 25 February
Extreme allergies: 'I couldn't even eat an apple'
Amy Gladwell
Amy Gladwell
How do you cope when allergies prevent you from eating a long list of foods?Read more
Body found believed to be missing man
Thames Valley Police say it has informed the family of Keith Sanderson after a body was found in a park.Read more
Southampton Airport flights suspended
Flights at Southampton Airport have been suspended.
It follows reports of an aircraft on the airfield being surrounded by emergency vehicles.
We'll bring you more as we get it.
Poole's Twin Sails Bridge closes over ongoing fault
Poole's Twin Sails Bridge is out of action again while investigations are carried out on a fault.
Specialist engineers will investigate a fault on the Hamworthy side of the lifting bridge and also carry out general maintenance repairs, which had been scheduled for next month.
Borough of Poole council closed the bridge twice at the end of last year over sensor issues and after a grating noise was heard.
Pedestrians and cyclists will still be able to use the bridge during the current two-week closure.
