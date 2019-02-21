South Live: Thursday 21 February

Police are trying to find the victim of a potential attempted child abduction in Reading.

A witness said a girl, about 10 years old, was approached by a man on a bicycle who and grabbed her arm at about 13:00 GMT on Southampton Street.

After asking the girl to come with him she freed herself, and the man cycled away on his silver and black bike.

The man is described as white, in his 40s, between 5ft 10ins and 6ft tall, and he spoke with an accent which could have been Eastern European.

Detective Constable Conor Hatton said: "Our priorities are to find out who the girl is, and of course who the man is.

"It is possible that they know each other and there is an innocent explanation to what the witness saw."

The girl is said to have been wearing leggings and a green parka jacket with a fluffy hood.