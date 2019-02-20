South Live: Wednesday 20 February
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Updates from Wednesday 20 February
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Envelope update
Severe accident: M40 Oxfordshire northbound
M40 Oxfordshire northbound severe accident, at J9 for A34.
M40 Oxfordshire - M40 entry slip road closed northbound at J9, A34 (Bicester), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire eastbound
M4 Berkshire eastbound severe disruption, at J8 for J9 A404.
M4 Berkshire - One lane closed on M4 eastbound at J8 J9 A404(M) Maidenhead, because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe accident: A322 Berkshire northbound
A322 Berkshire northbound severe accident, from Ringmead to Opladen Way.
A322 Berkshire - A322 Bagshot Road closed and queuing traffic northbound from the Ringmead junction to the Opladen Way junction, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Diet pill death man 'wrongly charged'
Lawyers for Bernard Rebelo said he should not have faced two manslaughter charges over one death.Read more
Ambulance crash car 'failed to stop'
Police said an unmarked car had tried to stop the car before it collided with the ambulance.Read more
'Human cascade' on Hillsborough terrace
A Liverpool fan tells a court he pulled people from a "human cascade" in "ram-packed" central pens.Read more
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire westbound
M4 Berkshire westbound severe disruption, from J5 for A4 London Road to J6 for A355 Royal Windsor Way Slough.
M4 Berkshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M4 westbound from J5, A4 (Langley) to J6, A355 (Slough), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Good evening
That's all for today.
We will be back tomorrow from 08:00.
City council tax increase and budget cuts agreed
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Plans to increase council tax in Southampton by 2.99% have been agreed by councillors.
In a meeting today, it was also agreed to increase tolls on the Itchen Bridge by 20p and close Glen Lee care home in Bitterne to save about £1m a year, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
About £4m of cuts from the adult social care budget were also approved.
Ambulance and car crash in Christchurch
An ambulance and car have crashed in Christchurch.
The collision happened in Fairmile Road, close to the junction with Clarendon Road, at about 14:35 GMT.
Dorset Police said no serious injuries had been reported.
The road was closed but has since reopened.
Red Kestrel takes to the water in Birkenhead
A new dedicated freight ferry for the Solent has taken to the water.
Red Funnel's new £10m freight-only ferry, Red Kestrel, is being built in the Cammell Laird shipyard in Birkenhead.
The 74m (240ft) roll-on roll-off vessel will operate on the Southampton-East Cowes route.
Red Funnel said a dedicated freight service was necessary as it had "run out of capacity" on its existing vehicle ferries.
Red Kestrel is set to make its way to Southampton for arrival in April and is due to go into service in May.
WW2 hand grenade found in garage
If you heard a bang this afternoon in the Castlepoint area of Bournemouth, it was probably a controlled explosion in fields off East Way.
A member of the public found an unexploded WW2 hand grenade while clearing out a relative's garage.
Dorset Police said officers were called just before 10:45 and the army's bomb disposal unit had safely detonated the device.
Hundreds demonstrate over school funding cuts
Hundreds of parents, school staff, teachers and children have demonstrated outside Southampton City Council's budget meeting.
They are mainly from Valentine Primary School in Sholing - where the headteacher says she is having to make staff redundant because of funding cuts.
The city council has told the school to cut almost £1 million from its budget over the next three to five years.
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M25 Berkshire anti-clockwise
M25 Berkshire anti-clockwise severe disruption, from J14 for A3113 Airport Way to J13 for A30.
M25 Berkshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M25 anticlockwise from J14, A3113 (Heathrow) to J13, A30 (Staines), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire westbound
M4 Berkshire westbound severe disruption, at J14 for A338.
M4 Berkshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M4 westbound at J14, A338 (Hungerford), because of emergency repairs.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Witness appeal after man touches himself in front of girl
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man touched himself inappropriately in front of a 13-year-old girl in Pangbourne, West Berkshire.
The incident took place around 18:45 GMT on Sunday 10 February close to the junction of Saxon Place and Reading Road.
Thames Valley says the offender drove past the victim before parking his car at the junction and touching himself.
The man is described as a white man, of slim build with ginger hair .
Pride parade comes to Winchester
Hampshire Pride will be taking place in Winchester on Saturday, starting at The Great Hall at 14:00 followed by an "indoor street party" at the county council offices courtyard.
For details of the rolling road closures, visit the Hampshire Pride website.
Boy, 11, pushed into street in 'nasty' attack in Dorset
Police are appealing for information about a "nasty" attack that saw an 11-year-old boy pushed into a road on Weston Road, near to the junction with Courtlands Road, in Dorset.
The boy was said to have been on his scooter at around 07.35 on 20 February when he saw the man crossing the road and walk towards him.
Dorset police say the man then swore at the boy before "barging him into the street".
The victim managed to get up quickly enough as a car approached and was not reported to have suffered any injuries.
The English Channel's 'abandoned shipwreck'
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
HMS Victory sank in 1744 with the loss of 1,110 sailors - why have efforts to raise the ship stalled?Read more
Enfield man accused of drug death will not give evidence
A man from Enfield accused of the manslaughter of the daughter of Holby City actor John Michie at a music festival will not be giving evidence at his trial.
Louella Fletcher-Michie, 24, took class A party drug 2-CP at Bestival in Dorset on 10 September 2017, and died in woodland an hour before her 25th birthday.
It is alleged she was given drugs by her on-off boyfriend Ceon Broughton, 29, and died as her parents rushed to help her.
Mr Broughton (pictured) is on trial at Winchester Crown Court, where he denies manslaughter by gross negligence and supplying the drug.
His barrister, Stephen Kamlish QC, told the jury: "The defence are not calling or giving any evidence."
The judge, Mr Justice Goose, asked Mr Kamlish of the defendant's decision: "Is he aware, in not giving evidence himself, that it may be open to the jury to draw such inferences from his failure as may be proper after directions from me?"
Mr Kamlish replied: "He has been advised."
The case was adjourned until Thursday.