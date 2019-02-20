South Live: Wednesday 20 February

PA Copyright: PA

A man from Enfield accused of the manslaughter of the daughter of Holby City actor John Michie at a music festival will not be giving evidence at his trial.

Louella Fletcher-Michie, 24, took class A party drug 2-CP at Bestival in Dorset on 10 September 2017, and died in woodland an hour before her 25th birthday.

It is alleged she was given drugs by her on-off boyfriend Ceon Broughton, 29, and died as her parents rushed to help her.

Mr Broughton (pictured) is on trial at Winchester Crown Court, where he denies manslaughter by gross negligence and supplying the drug.

His barrister, Stephen Kamlish QC, told the jury: "The defence are not calling or giving any evidence."

The judge, Mr Justice Goose, asked Mr Kamlish of the defendant's decision: "Is he aware, in not giving evidence himself, that it may be open to the jury to draw such inferences from his failure as may be proper after directions from me?"

Mr Kamlish replied: "He has been advised."

The case was adjourned until Thursday.