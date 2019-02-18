South of England

South Live: Monday 18 February

Summary

  1. Updates from Monday 18 February

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Knife brandished during burglary

    A burglar has threatened the residents in Gosport with a knife after breaking into their house.

    Police said the man, who had his face covered, broke into the house in Willow Place in the early hours of Sunday.

    He searched the house before leaving on foot - police said nothing appears to have been stolen.

    Anyone who saw someone running away from the area or hanging around in the hours before for the break-in is asked to contact police.

  6. Ferry cancelled after fault found

    The Wick Ferry has been suspended after it developed a fault.

    The ferry, which runs across the River Stour between Wick village and Christchurch, came back into service on Saturday after a refit.

    Bournemouth Boating Services said it was not known when the service would resume.

  7. Monday's weather forecast: Cloudy with showers today

    A cloudy start, though mostly dry, with only the odd shower here and there.

    Through the day showers will become more prevalent from the West, perhaps merging into longer spells of rain at times.

    Maximum Temperature: 7 to 10°C (45 to 50°F).

  8. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M27 Hampshire westbound

    M27 Hampshire westbound severe disruption, from J9 for A27 Segensworth Link Road Segensworth to J8 for A3024 Bursledon.

    M27 Hampshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M27 westbound from J9, A27 (Segensworth) to J8, A3024 (Bursledon), because of a broken down vehicle.

