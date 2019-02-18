South Live: Monday 18 February
- Updates from Monday 18 February
Knife brandished during burglary
A burglar has threatened the residents in Gosport with a knife after breaking into their house.
Police said the man, who had his face covered, broke into the house in Willow Place in the early hours of Sunday.
He searched the house before leaving on foot - police said nothing appears to have been stolen.
Anyone who saw someone running away from the area or hanging around in the hours before for the break-in is asked to contact police.
Trapped man, 70, dies in car-lorry crash
A woman in her 60s, travelling in the same car as the man, also has life threatening injuries.Read more
Campaigners join hands to save hospital
More than 200 people joined a protest calling for beds to return to Portland Hospital.Read more
'Unexploded tank round' discovered
A bomb disposal team is assessing an item found in the woods in Cookham.Read more
Campaigners 'to take on Packham tree'
Chris Packham and Alan Titchmarsh have called on the under-threat tree to be saved.Read more
Ferry cancelled after fault found
The Wick Ferry has been suspended after it developed a fault.
The ferry, which runs across the River Stour between Wick village and Christchurch, came back into service on Saturday after a refit.
Bournemouth Boating Services said it was not known when the service would resume.
Monday's weather forecast: Cloudy with showers today
A cloudy start, though mostly dry, with only the odd shower here and there.
Through the day showers will become more prevalent from the West, perhaps merging into longer spells of rain at times.
Maximum Temperature: 7 to 10°C (45 to 50°F).
Severe disruption: M27 Hampshire westbound
M27 Hampshire westbound severe disruption, from J9 for A27 Segensworth Link Road Segensworth to J8 for A3024 Bursledon.
M27 Hampshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M27 westbound from J9, A27 (Segensworth) to J8, A3024 (Bursledon), because of a broken down vehicle.
