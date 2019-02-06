Live
Live updates: Ocado warehouse fire
You can get in touch by email, on our Hampshire Facebook page or on Twitter @BBC_Hampshire
Summary
- Updates from Ocado fire in Andover, Hampshire
- Fire service sets up 500m exclusion zone
- Mass evacuation has been ordered with rest centre set up
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Large exclusion zone set up around Ocado fire
A 500m exclusion zone has been set up as firefighters continue to tackle the blaze, which broke out on Tuesday morning.
Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service declared the fire a "major incident" and said the evacuation was a precaution to keep people safe.
Some homes 1.6km away from the site in Walworth Industrial Estate, Hampshire, will also be evacuated depending on the wind direction.
Video: Fire sweeps through Ocado warehouse
Here's a video from last night showing how the blaze took hold after starting on Tuesday morning.
Cars stranded at the roadside
The BBC's Matt Graveling tweeted these photos from Andover shortly before the evacuation was confirmed.
BreakingHomes evacuated due to major blaze
An evacuation is taking place in relation to the Ocado warehouse fire in Andover.
The rest centre will be at Harrow Way Community School.
Deputy Chief Fire Officer Andy Bowers said: "We have a risk of a toxic release or a large cylinder explosion.
"There is a phased evacuation of Walworth Industrial Estate taking place as a precaution and a rest centre has been set up.
"We are working extremely closely with all of our partners to keep the public safe."