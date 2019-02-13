South Live: Wednesday 13 February

The sale of an Isle of Wight harbour could be put on hold.

Lewis Clarke Copyright: Lewis Clarke

Isle of Wight Council approved plans to sell Ryde Harbour last month after it said it could not spend £1.3m at a time of pressure on essential services.

The final agreed terms of any transfer would have to be agreed by the cabinet.

However, the decision had no formal scrutiny so members called the plans back to the chamber last night for more debate.