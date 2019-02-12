South Live: Tuesday 12 February
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Updates from Tuesday 12 February
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Aldershot Town 0-3 Solihull Moors
Nathan Blissett scores a hat-trick as Solihull Moors climb to the top of the National League with a win at Aldershot.Read more
Bomb squad called in over chemical find
An Army bomb disposal team carried out a thorough search of a house, police say.Read more
That's all for today
Thank you for joining us again today.
We will be back with all of the region's latest news at 08:00 tomorrow.
Southampton University vice chancellor among highest paid, new figures reveal
Southampton University's vice chancellor was among the three most paid in the country, new figures reveal.
According to newly released data by the Office for Students, Vice Chancellor Professor Sir Christopher Snowden's basic salary for 2017-8 amounted to £423,000.
The Russell Group university was behind that of Bath at £470,000 and of Cambridge at £431,000 in terms of salary for the vice chancellor.
Severe accident: M27 Hampshire eastbound
M27 Hampshire eastbound severe accident, from J4 for to J5 for A335 Stoneham Way Southampton Airport.
M27 Hampshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M27 eastbound from J4, M3 Interchange to J5, A335 (Southampton Airport), because of an accident. In the roadworks area.
Oxford students call for kosher meat ban
Somerville College students passed a motion that any animals on the menu should be stunned before being killed.Read more
Rubber roads for Oxfordshire
Recycled tyres may soon be used to resurface roads in Oxfordshire.
The county council's considering the idea to patch up potholes and cracked road surfaces.
About 50 million waste tyres in the UK are thrown away every year, but can't be put into landfill.
Rubber roads have already been tested in Germany and Coventry, where engineers are hopeful the material's flexibility and hard-wearing qualities can make roads tougher.
Council tax rise planned for Portsmouth
People in Portsmouth could see a 4.5% rise in their council tax agreed today.
A third of that will go to adult social care.
The council needs to save £4m in the next financial year.
Also being decided today is a £76m spending plan including investment in school buildings, a food waste recycling pilot and public toilets.
Custody death inquest focuses on 15 hours
Leroy Junior Medford was discharged from hospital hours before collapsing in a police cell.Read more
Severe disruption: A3 Surrey both ways
A3 Surrey both ways severe disruption, between Old Portsmouth Road and A333.
A3 Surrey - Stationary traffic on A3 Hindhead Tunnel in both directions between Thursley and Hindhead Tunnel, because of all traffic being temporarily held and a vehicle fire.
Killer jailed for 'ferocious' random attack
Liam Turner is jailed for life for murdering a father-of-two in a "random piece of sustained violence".Read more
Adams & Thomas named Hampshire coaches
Former captain Jimmy Adams and ex-Somerset bowler Alfonso Thomas join Hampshire as assistant coaches.Read more
Severe accident: M271 Hampshire both ways
M271 Hampshire both ways severe accident, at M27 J3.
M271 Hampshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M271 at M27 J3, Southampton Docks, because of an accident.
The campaigner made to diet at seven
Esther Field helps others learn to love themselves, no matter their size.
Council tax rise for Oxfordshire
A rise in council tax for Oxfordshire looks set to be confirmed today.
The county council will be setting its budget which includes a 2.99% rise in council tax.
It will cost £42 per year for the average band D property.
RMT demand answer on guards
The RMT union is demanding a "yes or no" answer from South Western Railway on the guarantee of guards on every train.
It has written to the company which says it would always roster a second member of staff on all services.
However, in the event of guards not being available, it wants to operate without one on board instead of cancelling services.
Last week union members voted to continue their strikes over the future role of guards, with more industrial action from 22 February.
Reading v Blackburn Rovers
Preview followed by live coverage of Wednesday's Championship game between Reading and Blackburn Rovers.Read more
Churchill paintings go on display
Paintings produced by Sir Winston Churchill have gone on display at Blenheim Palace.
The former prime minister painted more than 550 works during his lifetime.
Many of his works were painted at his home in Chartwell in Kent or while on holiday in places such as the south of France and Morocco.
Kate Ballenger from Blenheim Palace in Woodstock, Oxfordshire, said Sir Winston used painting as a way of escaping his stressful life.
Fawley chimney set for demolition
One of the Solent coastline's most recognisable landmarks is set to be demolished.
The chimney at the former Fawley Power Station site will be blown up in August as part of a redevelopment scheme for the area which could include almost 1,400 houses, a school and a canal.
Developers Fawley Waterside Ltd said New Forest District Council and the New Forest National Park Authority had wanted the chimney demolished because of its "detrimental impact" on the landscape of the forest.
Severe disruption: A338 Hampshire southbound
A338 Hampshire southbound severe disruption, before A31 Ringwood Road.
A338 Hampshire - A338 in Ringwood closed and queuing traffic southbound before Ashley Heath Roundabout, because of an overturned lorry.
