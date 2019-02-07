South Live: Thursday 7 February
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M40 Oxfordshire southbound
M40 Oxfordshire southbound severe disruption, at J11 for A422.
M40 Oxfordshire - M40 exit slip road partially blocked and slow traffic southbound at J11, A422 (Banbury), because of a broken down car.
Portsmouth University Hitchens event postponed
Portsmouth University's Students' Union has postponed a talk with guest speaker and Sunday Mail columnist Peter Hitchens.
The event was due to go ahead on Tuesday, but union president Violet Karapaseva said: "We are committed to ensuring freedom of speech on the University of Portsmouth campus, however recognise that the timing of the scheduled event and the speaker’s previously published views do not align with our current celebration of the LGBT+ community."
Mr Hitchens blamed the decision on the "thought police".
Recovered body in Emiliano Sala search taken to Portland
A body has been recovered from the wreckage of the plane which crashed with Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson on board.
The wreckage of the plane, which vanished two weeks ago over the English Channel, had been found off Guernsey.
The Piper Malibu N264DB was en route from France to Cardiff, after the 28-year-old Argentine striker made a quick trip back to his former club Nantes two days after his £15m transfer to Cardiff was announced.
Mr Ibbotson, 59, from Crowle, North Lincolnshire, was at the controls when the flight lost contact with air traffic controllers on 21 January.
The body that was recovered from the wreckage was being taken to the Isle of Portland to be passed to the Dorset coroner. No details have been released concerning its identification.
Coach company retrieves buses
Further to our update on coach firm Pikes, we've been informed they have managed to retrieve their buses and are running as usual, apart from the Picket Piece pick-up which is currently inaccessible.
Picket Twenty or St Mary Bourne can be used as alternative pick up points, or other stops along the route.
Explosion fears at Ocado warehouse fire
Coach and bus travel disrupted following blaze
Coach firm Pikes - which operates school runs - has said it may not be able to run its usual service as its premises are currently cordoned off by the emergency services.
Stagecoach South says its services between Andover and Tidworth are being disrupted.
Ocado workers 'will still be paid'
Daniel Adams, the national officer of trade union Usdaw (Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers) says following discussions with Ocado, its employees will continue to be paid despite the ongoing fire.
He said: "We have been talking to the company about the situation and the impact on employees at this incredibly uncertain time since yesterday.
"Initially the message to some employees at the site appears to have included the use of holiday and unpaid leave.
"Following discussions we are pleased that the company have now decided to pay employees for the hours they were rostered to work until further notice, regardless of previous communications.
Weather: 'Very windy'
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
Ocado warehouse fire continues
Almost 20 Hampshire families have spend the night in bed and breakfasts and temporary accommodation after being forced from their homes by the Ocado Warehouse fire, still burning 48 hours later in Andover.
Firefighters evacuated a wider zone around the blaze amid fears of a toxic gas leak or explosion.
For live updates on the fire, click here.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to BBC South Live on Thursday 7 February.
We'll be here until 18:00, keeping across the stories as they happen in Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire, Oxfordshire, and the Isle of Wight.
Feel free to get in touch with the team via email.