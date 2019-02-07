South Live: Thursday 7 February

GETTY IMAGES/DAVID IBBOTSON Copyright: GETTY IMAGES/DAVID IBBOTSON

A body has been recovered from the wreckage of the plane which crashed with Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson on board.

The wreckage of the plane, which vanished two weeks ago over the English Channel, had been found off Guernsey.

The Piper Malibu N264DB was en route from France to Cardiff, after the 28-year-old Argentine striker made a quick trip back to his former club Nantes two days after his £15m transfer to Cardiff was announced.

Mr Ibbotson, 59, from Crowle, North Lincolnshire, was at the controls when the flight lost contact with air traffic controllers on 21 January.

The body that was recovered from the wreckage was being taken to the Isle of Portland to be passed to the Dorset coroner. No details have been released concerning its identification.