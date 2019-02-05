South Live: Tuesday 5 February
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Updates from Tuesday 5 February
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Sexting victim felt she was 'in a zoo'
Megan was 14 when she was tricked into 'sexting' a classmate, now she works with the police to highlight the dangers.
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M27 Hampshire eastbound
M27 Hampshire eastbound severe disruption, at J7 for A334 Charles Watts Way.
M27 Hampshire - One lane blocked and slow traffic on M27 eastbound at J7, A334 (Hedge End), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Flood alert issued for melting snow
The recent heavy rain and melting snow means there's a risk of flooding in the area around Sandhurst, Berkshire.
The Environment Agency has issued a flood alert for the River Blackwater and the Cove Brook.
An alert is the least serious of the agency's warnings.
It is warning people in Sandhurst, Yateley and Eversley to be prepared, but adds houses are not expected to be flooded.
First company sergeant major appointed
The first female company sergeant major has been appointed by the Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst.
Warrant officer Kelly Caswell-Treen will take up her new post at the Berkshire base this summer.
Women have only been allowed to apply for the job since the start of this year.
CSM Caswell Treen will be in charge of discipline.
Reading University student still missing
The search for missing student Daniel Williams has entered a sixth day.
The University of Reading hosted a vigil last night in the nightclub where Mr Williams was last seen at about 01:00 GMT on Thursday.
The 19-year-old was reported missing when he failed to return to his accommodation following a night out.
Thames Valley Police said the search for the computer science student would not stop "until we find Daniel".
Good morning!
Hello and welcome to South Live.
We will be bringing you the latest updates from across the region until 18:00 GMT.