South Live: Monday 4 February

Hundreds of animals have been affected by what the RSPCA calls "a shocking rise in plastic litter" across the South West in the last four years.

The charity has released figures this morning showing it has been called to more than 400 incidents since 2015 where birds and animals have been entangled or affected in some way by litter in Devon, Cornwall, Dorset and Somerset.

It says urgent global action is needed to tackle the amount of litter dropped or washed up.