South Live: Monday 4 February

'Hundreds of animals' affected by 'shocking rise' in plastic litter says RSPCA
Hundreds of animals have been affected by what the RSPCA calls "a shocking rise in plastic litter" across the South West in the last four years.
The charity has released figures this morning showing it has been called to more than 400 incidents since 2015 where birds and animals have been entangled or affected in some way by litter in Devon, Cornwall, Dorset and Somerset.
It says urgent global action is needed to tackle the amount of litter dropped or washed up.
Search continues for missing teen
A search is continuing for a University of Reading student whose disappearance is "completely out of character", police have said.
Daniel Williams, 19, was last seen leaving a student union bar in the early hours of Thursday.
Police have conducted an air and land search for the teenager, from Sutton, London.
Trapped man rescued from fire
Firefighters have rescue a trapped man from a property fire after giving him "survival advice" over the phone.
The fire service was called at about 03:30 GMT to the property in Sidlaws Road, Farnborough.
The man was trapped for 25 minutes by a fire on a first floor landing before being saved.
He was given "immediate emergency care" on the scene for the effects of smoke inhalation, the service said.
Man rescued and woman found dead in fire
A man was rescued by fire crews from an upstairs bedroom and he was taken to hospital.Read more
Monday's weather forecast
A cloudy morning with rain and drizzle in places although much of this should clear later on.
A drier afternoon for most but cloud will linger and there may be some fog on high ground. Winds easing.
Maximum Temperature: 8 to 11°C (46 to 52°F)
