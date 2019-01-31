South Live: Thursday 31 January

Video content Video caption: South weather: Tursday 31 January 2019 South weather: Tursday 31 January 2019

Our weather today does have the potential to cause some disruption.

People will be waking up to widespread frost with the potential of freezing fog patches.

Cloud will build later this afternoon and a band of rain, sleet and snow will move in from the South West.

There will be highs of 6C and do watch out for treacherous driving conditions as the snow could be quite heavy and persistent.