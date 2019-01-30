South Live: Wednesday 30 January

As the cold snap continues four churches in Weymouth are opening their doors overnight to rough sleepers.

The churches - St John's, St Mary's, the Weymouth Baptist Church and the church hall belonging to redundant Catholic Church, St Augustine’s are opening a week at a time to offer an evening meal and a bed for the night.

The Safe Sleep Weymouth is a night shelter project led by The Lantern Trust and Julian House .

The project plans to run until the end of February.