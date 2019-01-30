Live
South Live: Wednesday 30 January
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
- Updates from Wednesday 30 January
Churches open Winter hostel for Weymouth homeless
As the cold snap continues four churches in Weymouth are opening their doors overnight to rough sleepers.
The churches - St John's, St Mary's, the Weymouth Baptist Church and the church hall belonging to redundant Catholic Church, St Augustine’s are opening a week at a time to offer an evening meal and a bed for the night.
The Safe Sleep Weymouth is a night shelter project led by The Lantern Trust and Julian House.
The project plans to run until the end of February.
Proposal to expand park and ride
Plans to make a park and ride site in Portsmouth bigger have been revealed.
The plan is to build a multi-story car park on part of the current site at Tipner, off the M275. to create an extra 1,000 spaces.
Bosses say the the current car park is near capacity at weekends and during special events.
Portsmouth City Council will decide if it'll spend the £350,000 needed at a meeting next month.
Wednesday's weather forecast: Cold but dry and fine
Today will be cold but dry and fine.
There should be lengthy periods of winter sunshine and just light winds.
Maximum Temperature: 3 to 6°C (37 to 43°F).
Good morning
Hello and welcome to BBC South Live.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the region until 18:00.
