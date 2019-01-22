South of England

South Live: Tuesday 22 January

  5. Offenders armed with metal bar, hammer and gun attack residents during raid

    Up to five offenders armed with a metal bar, a hammer and a hand gun attacked residents during a raid in Reading.

    Two of the victims - a man in his 60s and another man in his 20s - were hit over the head with a metal bar at the property in Underwood Road.

    A third victim - a woman in her 20s - was uninjured.

    The older man was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

    The offenders stole a box of jewellery. Police are appealing for witnesses.

  6. Knight & Lee closure: 'We cannot allow it to rip heart out of Southsea'

    The Knight & Lee store closure in Southsea should not allow the "heart to be ripped out" of the town, Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan has said.

    Severe accident: M25 Buckinghamshire clockwise

    M25 Buckinghamshire clockwise severe accident, from J16 for M40 J1A to J17 for A412 Denham Way.

    M25 Buckinghamshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M25 clockwise from J16 M40 J1a to J17, A412 (Maple Cross), because of an accident.

    Severe disruption: A35 Dorset both ways

    A35 Dorset both ways severe disruption, from Turnoff for Compton Vallence to Long Bredy Hut Lane.

    A35 Dorset - A35 in Kingston Russell closed and queuing traffic in both directions from the Turnoff for Compton Vallence junction to the Long Bredy Hut Lane junction, because of an overturned vehicle.

  13. 'Drugs from the dark web killed my son'

    'I knew he was dead' A mum who found her son overdosing on drugs he brought on the dark web has spoken about her family's devastation. has spoken

    Severe disruption: M3 Surrey both ways

    M3 Surrey both ways severe disruption, between J4 for A331 and J4A for A327.

    M3 Surrey - One lane closed on M3 in Hampshire between J4, A331 (Camberley) and J4a, A327 (Farnborough), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

    Severe disruption: M3 Hampshire northbound

    M3 Hampshire northbound severe disruption, at J9 for A34 Winnal roundabout.

    M3 Hampshire - M3 lane closed on exit slip road and slow traffic northbound at J9, A34 (Winnal roundabout), because of a broken down vehicle.

  17. Knight & Lee store closure: Council plans talks with John Lewis

    Portsmouth council has written to John Lewis after it announced it would close Southsea's Knight at Lee store, putting almost 130 jobs at risk.

    Leader Gerald Vernon Jackson described it as "terrible news".

    Severe disruption: M3 Hampshire northbound

    M3 Hampshire northbound severe disruption, at J9 for A34 Winnal roundabout.

    M3 Hampshire - One lane closed on M3 northbound at J9, A34 (Winnal roundabout), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

  20. Video: 'I prefer a steam engine to an iPhone'

    Video content

    Video caption: The 23-year-old trainee engineer works at Hollycombe Steam Fair in Hampshire
