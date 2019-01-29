South Live: Tuesday 29 January

Thames Valley Police Copyright: Thames Valley Police

Police have released CCTV images of a man police want to speak to after a bogus detective tricked four pensioners into handing over valuables.

Fictitious detective constable Tony Moore phoned his victims saying they had become part of a fraud inquiry.

Thames Valley Police said the sham officer then gave instructions to the victims - who all live in Wokingham - to place their jewellery, bank cards and PIN numbers into an envelope to be picked up by a courier.

After handing over their possessions, they were told detective constable Emma Pimms - another false name - would be in contact.

The frauds took place between 18 and 25 January.