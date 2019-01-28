Live
South Live: Monday 28 January
Summary
- Updates from Monday 28 January
Meet the new rock stars of poetry
Shamaan Freeman-Powell
BBC News
Shamaan Freeman-Powell
BBC News
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M3 Hampshire northbound
M3 Hampshire northbound severe disruption, at J9 for A34 Winnal roundabout.
M3 Hampshire - M3 lane closed on exit slip road northbound at J9, A34 (Winnal roundabout), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Arrest after woman attacked in Reading
A man has been arrested in connection with an assault on a woman after a police appealed for information about him.
The 28-year-old man was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of attacking the woman, in her 20s, in Reading.
Thames Valley Police said she was attacked on 21 January and the force released an image of the suspect on Saturday.
The man, from Arborfield, near Wokingham, is currently in custody.
Motorcyclist dies days after turning 18
Tripped robber leaves shop raid knife
A man who raided a bookmaker's shop dropped his knife and stolen cash when he was tripped up by a member of the public.
The robber took money from the tills at Ladbrokes in Bath Road, Thatcham, at about 18:00 GMT on Wednesday.
He then fled, but abandoned the cash and weapon when he was tripped.
No-one was injured in the raid.
Envelope update
Severe accident: A35 Dorset both ways
A35 Dorset both ways severe accident, between Sugar Hill and Poole Hill.
A35 Dorset - A35 in Bere Regis closed and slow traffic in both directions between the Sugar Hill junction and the Poole Hill junction, because of an accident involving a motorbike.
MoD backs 'origami radar antennas'
Jonathan Amos
BBC Science Correspondent
Jonathan Amos
BBC Science Correspondent
Town 'hit hard' by council cuts
Slough is among Britain's urban areas which have been "hit hardest" by cuts to local government funding, a report says.
Centre for Cities said built-up areas lost an average of £386 per head over the past eight years.
The Berkshire town, which came 10th in the list of areas worst affected, lost 23% of its day-to-day spending in 2017-18 compared with 2009-10.
The government has promised councils a "real-terms increase" in spending power for 2019 to 2020.
Boy suffers serious head injury in crash
Chain ferry resumes after breakdown
The chef making a meal for your hair
Claire is the 'hair chef' who'll whip up a vegan treatment for your split ends.
Met Office latest snow forecast
The Met Office has issued an update on the snow and ice which is forecast for parts of Britain including southern England.
It says: "A band of rain pushing east across parts of England is likely to turn to snow during Tuesday evening, with snow continuing into Wednesday.
"Accumulations of 1-3 cm are likely quite widely, with accumulations of 5 cm in places."
Speed cameras installed on spur road
Permanent average speed cameras are due to be installed on the A338 Spur Road in Bournemouth from today.
The six cameras, three on the southbound carriageway and three on the northbound carriageway, will be managed by Dorset Police.
The cameras will be tested over two to three weeks before they are switched on.
Teenage girl gets stuck in mud
Envelope update
Severe accident: M40 Oxfordshire southbound
M40 Oxfordshire southbound severe accident, at J6 for B4009.
M40 Oxfordshire - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M40 southbound at J6, B4009 (Watlington), because of an accident.
Man critically injured in van crash
A van driver has been arrested following a crash in which his passenger was critically injured.
The Peugeot Boxer left the road at Tiley Knap, Middlemarsh near Sherborne at 17:50 GMT on Saturday.
A 37-year-old man was taken to Southampton General Hospital by air ambulance in a critical condition.
The driver, a 43-year-old man from Somerset, who was not seriously hurt, was arrested on suspicion of driving offences.
Police said no other vehicle is thought to have been involved.
Envelope update
Severe accident: M3 Surrey southbound
M3 Surrey southbound severe accident, between J4 for A331 and J4A for A327.
M3 Surrey - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M3 southbound in Hampshire between J4, A331 (Camberley) and J4a, A327 (Farnborough), because of an accident.
Crash closes two lanes on M4
A crash on the M4 in Berkshire has resulted in two lanes being closed this morning.
Two cars were involved in the minor collision on the eastbound stretch of carriageway between junctions 10 for Wokingham and and 8/9 for Maidenhead shortly after 06:30 GMT.
Thames Valley Police said there were no injuries. The scene is expected to be cleared shortly.
A coach and car transporter which stopped to provide assistance were not involved in the crash, the force added.
Travel: Rail disruption in Portsmouth