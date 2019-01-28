South of England
Live

South Live: Monday 28 January

Summary

  1. Updates from Monday 28 January

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  2. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M3 Hampshire northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M3 Hampshire northbound severe disruption, at J9 for A34 Winnal roundabout.

    M3 Hampshire - M3 lane closed on exit slip road northbound at J9, A34 (Winnal roundabout), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  3. Arrest after woman attacked in Reading

    A man has been arrested in connection with an assault on a woman after a police appealed for information about him.

    The 28-year-old man was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of attacking the woman, in her 20s, in Reading.

    Thames Valley Police said she was attacked on 21 January and the force released an image of the suspect on Saturday.

    The man, from Arborfield, near Wokingham, is currently in custody.

  5. Tripped robber leaves shop raid knife

    knife
    Copyright: Thames Valley Police
    Image caption: Police have released an image of the raider's "distinctive" knife

    A man who raided a bookmaker's shop dropped his knife and stolen cash when he was tripped up by a member of the public.

    The robber took money from the tills at Ladbrokes in Bath Road, Thatcham, at about 18:00 GMT on Wednesday.

    He then fled, but abandoned the cash and weapon when he was tripped.

    No-one was injured in the raid.

  6. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A35 Dorset both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A35 Dorset both ways severe accident, between Sugar Hill and Poole Hill.

    A35 Dorset - A35 in Bere Regis closed and slow traffic in both directions between the Sugar Hill junction and the Poole Hill junction, because of an accident involving a motorbike.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  7. MoD backs 'origami radar antennas'

    Video content

    Video caption: MoD backs 'origami radar antennas'

    The UK's Ministry of Defence approaches an Oxford start-up to help design a sovereign satellite radar system.

  9. Town 'hit hard' by council cuts

    Slough High Street
    Copyright: Google

    Slough is among Britain's urban areas which have been "hit hardest" by cuts to local government funding, a report says.

    Centre for Cities said built-up areas lost an average of £386 per head over the past eight years.

    The Berkshire town, which came 10th in the list of areas worst affected, lost 23% of its day-to-day spending in 2017-18 compared with 2009-10.

    The government has promised councils a "real-terms increase" in spending power for 2019 to 2020.

  12. The chef making a meal for your hair

    Video content

    Video caption: Meet the stylist who makes vegan food for your hair

    Claire is the 'hair chef' who'll whip up a vegan treatment for your split ends.

  13. Met Office latest snow forecast

    weather map
    Copyright: Met Office

    The Met Office has issued an update on the snow and ice which is forecast for parts of Britain including southern England.

    It says: "A band of rain pushing east across parts of England is likely to turn to snow during Tuesday evening, with snow continuing into Wednesday.

    "Accumulations of 1-3 cm are likely quite widely, with accumulations of 5 cm in places."

  14. Speed cameras installed on spur road

    average speed cameras
    Copyright: PA

    Permanent average speed cameras are due to be installed on the A338 Spur Road in Bournemouth from today.

    The six cameras, three on the southbound carriageway and three on the northbound carriageway, will be managed by Dorset Police.

    The cameras will be tested over two to three weeks before they are switched on.

  16. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M40 Oxfordshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M40 Oxfordshire southbound severe accident, at J6 for B4009.

    M40 Oxfordshire - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M40 southbound at J6, B4009 (Watlington), because of an accident.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  17. Man critically injured in van crash

    Tiley Knap
    Copyright: Google

    A van driver has been arrested following a crash in which his passenger was critically injured.

    The Peugeot Boxer left the road at Tiley Knap, Middlemarsh near Sherborne at 17:50 GMT on Saturday.

    A 37-year-old man was taken to Southampton General Hospital by air ambulance in a critical condition.

    The driver, a 43-year-old man from Somerset, who was not seriously hurt, was arrested on suspicion of driving offences.

    Police said no other vehicle is thought to have been involved.

  18. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M3 Surrey southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M3 Surrey southbound severe accident, between J4 for A331 and J4A for A327.

    M3 Surrey - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M3 southbound in Hampshire between J4, A331 (Camberley) and J4a, A327 (Farnborough), because of an accident.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  19. Crash closes two lanes on M4

    A crash on the M4 in Berkshire has resulted in two lanes being closed this morning.

    Two cars were involved in the minor collision on the eastbound stretch of carriageway between junctions 10 for Wokingham and and 8/9 for Maidenhead shortly after 06:30 GMT.

    Thames Valley Police said there were no injuries. The scene is expected to be cleared shortly.

    A coach and car transporter which stopped to provide assistance were not involved in the crash, the force added.

