South Live: Thursday 24 January

Hampshire Constabulary Copyright: Hampshire Constabulary Justin Reygers was described as "a biker at heart" Image caption: Justin Reygers was described as "a biker at heart"

The family of 27-year-old Justin Reygers, who died in a crash in Old Basing on 14 January, have issued a tribute to him.

In a statement released by Hampshire police , they said: "Jay was a loving husband, son, grandson, and friend. He was a true biker at heart.

"He was taken too young and had so much life to give. He will be sorely missed, gone but never forgotten. Sweet dreams Jay."

Mr Reygers, of Gilbert Close, Basingstoke, died when his red Yamaha motorcycle was involved in a crash with a white Skoda Superb.

It happened at about 05:20 on the A30 at the junction of Ashmoor Lane.

The car driver, a 56-year-old man from Basingstoke, was arrested and has been released under investigation.