South Live: Thursday 24 January
Summary
- Updates from Thursday 24 January
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Tribute to biker killed in crash with car
The family of 27-year-old Justin Reygers, who died in a crash in Old Basing on 14 January, have issued a tribute to him.
In a statement released by Hampshire police, they said: "Jay was a loving husband, son, grandson, and friend. He was a true biker at heart.
"He was taken too young and had so much life to give. He will be sorely missed, gone but never forgotten. Sweet dreams Jay."
Mr Reygers, of Gilbert Close, Basingstoke, died when his red Yamaha motorcycle was involved in a crash with a white Skoda Superb.
It happened at about 05:20 on the A30 at the junction of Ashmoor Lane.
The car driver, a 56-year-old man from Basingstoke, was arrested and has been released under investigation.
Fire authorities merger plan approved
Man attempts to rob bus driver in Southampton
Police are investigating an attempted robbery on a bus in Southampton.
It took place on the number 7 First Bus which stops on Townhill Way, near what was The Big Cheese pub, on Saturday at 23:35.
A police spokeswoman said: "The bus had stopped at the Mousehole Lane stop... and because it was slightly early, the driver waited a few minutes there.
"In that time a man wearing a green scarf came on to the bus and demanded money from the till. He indicated he had a weapon in his pockets but nothing was seen.
"The driver refused his request and the man ran off and joined another man waiting nearby near West End Road."
Severe accident: M3 Hampshire southbound
M3 Hampshire southbound severe accident, before J13 for A335 Leigh Road.
M3 Hampshire - One lane blocked on M3 southbound before J13, A335 (Chandlers Ford), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
Man admits Southampton Common murder
BreakingMan pleads guilty to Southampton Common murder
A man has admitted killing a grandfather who was found strangled in woodland in Southampton.
Gerald Pragnell, 66, disappeared after leaving work on 1 November. His body was later found off Cemetery Road, near Southampton Common.
Tommy Scott, 34, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to his murder via videolink at a hearing at Winchester Crown Court.
He is due to be sentenced on 14 February
'Posh' anti-terror gate designs unveiled
Work to start on city's tallest building
Appeal for missing 14-year-old from Southampton
Nadia Mosakhel, 14, went missing from Southampton at about 08:30 on Monday, Hampshire Constabulary said.
She was dropped off in London Road before walking up to the Cash Converters on Above Bar Street.
There is CCTV of her from 09:30 at the Cash Converters, but she has not been seen since.
Nadia is Asian, slim, 5ft 8ins, with long straight dark hair.
She was last seen wearing a white jacket, black leggings and blue trainers and was carrying a black shoulder bag.
Det Insp Steve Spencer said: "It is out of character for her to go missing, and it is very cold this time of year so we want to ensure she is safe and well."
Severe accident: M40 Oxfordshire southbound
M40 Oxfordshire southbound severe accident, before J6 for B4009.
M40 Oxfordshire - M40 partially blocked and very slow traffic southbound before J6, B4009 (Watlington), because of an accident and a fuel spillage.
Drugs raid carried out in Wantage
'Make-up lessons remind me I'm a person'
Women with cancer are being taught how to apply make-up. The sessions offer practical advice, as well as giving people a chance to share their experiences.
Severe accident: M4 Berkshire westbound
M4 Berkshire westbound severe accident, at J12 for A4 Bath Road.
M4 Berkshire - M4 lane closed on exit slip road and slow traffic westbound at J12, A4 (Theale), because of an accident involving two vans.
Severe disruption: M40 Oxfordshire southbound
M40 Oxfordshire southbound severe disruption, from J9 for A34 to J8A for A418 Oxford Services.
M40 Oxfordshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M40 southbound from J9, A34 (Bicester) to J8a, A418 (Oxford Services), because of a broken down vehicle.
Lines between London Paddington and Reading reopen
Acts confirmed for Towersey Festival
Hothouse Flowers, Seth Lakeman (pictured), Steve Harley and The Unthanks have all been announced as playing this year's Towersey Festival.
The four-day event in Thame, Oxfordshire, will also feature Oysterband, the Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, The Selecter and shanty singers Fisherman's Friends.
Festival director Joe Heap called it one of their "most exciting and eclectic line-ups, with some of the biggest names in folk and roots music".
The festival takes place from 23 to 26 August.
New deputy fire chief appointed
A fire officer who dealt with the Westminster Bridge terror attack and the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire has been appointed new deputy chief fire officer of Hampshire and Isle of Wight fire and rescue services.
Steve Apter, 52, will take up the role later this year.
He is currently London Fire Brigade's deputy commissioner and the national lead for the fire service on counter terrorism.
Liverpool-born Mr Apter is married with three children and lives on the Isle of Wight.
Pedestrian killed by motorbike in Aldershot named
A pedestrian who died in a fatal crash in Aldershot in December has been named by Hampshire Constabulary as Hari Maya Paija.
The 47-year-old, of St Christopher’s Road, Farnborough, died in an accident involving a silver Yamaha motorcycle at about 08:00 on 11 December.
The crash happened outside St Andrew's Garrison Church in Queens Avenue.
The motorcyclist, a 36-year-old man from Aldershot, was taken to Frimley Park Hospital with serious injuries.
Watch: Super 6s Indoor Hockey finals
