South Live: Wednesday 23 January

Up to five offenders armed with a metal bar, a hammer and a hand gun attacked residents during a raid in Reading.

Two of the victims - a man in his 60s and another man in his 20s - were hit over the head with a metal bar at the property in Underwood Road.

A third victim - a woman in her 20s - was uninjured.

The older man was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

The offenders stole a box of jewellery. Police are appealing for witnesses.