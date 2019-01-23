Live
South Live: Wednesday 23 January
Summary
- Motorcyclist killed in van crash
- John Lewis to close Knight & Lee store
- Second dead goat dumped in road
- Tax rise to stop police 'cutting back'
- Workers 'shocked' at redundancy letters
- Oxford United players to refund fans
- Updates from Wednesday 23 January
Watch: Super 6s Indoor Hockey finals
Oxford man arrested in Europe-wide currency theft
Two more dead goats found dumped
Dorset travel: A35 reopens after crash
Offenders armed with metal bar, hammer and gun attack residents during raid
Up to five offenders armed with a metal bar, a hammer and a hand gun attacked residents during a raid in Reading.
Two of the victims - a man in his 60s and another man in his 20s - were hit over the head with a metal bar at the property in Underwood Road.
A third victim - a woman in her 20s - was uninjured.
The older man was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.
The offenders stole a box of jewellery. Police are appealing for witnesses.
Knight & Lee closure: 'We cannot allow it to rip heart out of Southsea'
The Knight & Lee store closure in Southsea should not allow the "heart to be ripped out" of the town, Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan has said.
Club secretary 'too busy for safety role'
Severe disruption: A35 Dorset both ways
A35 Dorset both ways severe disruption, from Turnoff for Compton Vallence to Long Bredy Hut Lane.
A35 Dorset - A35 in Kingston Russell closed and queuing traffic in both directions from the Turnoff for Compton Vallence junction to the Long Bredy Hut Lane junction, because of an overturned vehicle.
Dorset travel: A35 blocked at Winterbourne Abbas due to crash
Weather latest: Remaining cold
John Lewis to shut first store since 2006
'Drugs from the dark web killed my son'
Severe disruption: M3 Surrey both ways
M3 Surrey both ways severe disruption, between J4 for A331 and J4A for A327.
M3 Surrey - One lane closed on M3 in Hampshire between J4, A331 (Camberley) and J4a, A327 (Farnborough), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: M3 Hampshire northbound
M3 Hampshire northbound severe disruption, at J9 for A34 Winnal roundabout.
M3 Hampshire - M3 lane closed on exit slip road and slow traffic northbound at J9, A34 (Winnal roundabout), because of a broken down vehicle.
Southampton Clean Air Zone plan agreed
Dorset travel: A35 closures to be lifted
Knight & Lee store closure: Council plans talks with John Lewis
Portsmouth council has written to John Lewis after it announced it would close Southsea's Knight at Lee store, putting almost 130 jobs at risk.
Leader Gerald Vernon Jackson described it as "terrible news".
Knight & Lee closure: Plea to council over building
Portsmouth council must ensure not all of Southsea's Knight & Lee store building, which John Lewis has announced will close, will be turned into housing, the Conservative group leader Donna Jones has said.
Severe disruption: M3 Hampshire northbound
M3 Hampshire northbound severe disruption, at J9 for A34 Winnal roundabout.
M3 Hampshire - One lane closed on M3 northbound at J9, A34 (Winnal roundabout), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
