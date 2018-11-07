South of England

South Live: Wednesday 7 November

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Wednesday 7 November

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  2. Social media 'lifts' are becoming an 'illegal industry'

    "Doing lifts" is the phenomena of using social media to buy and sell car journeys in an online illegal "taxi" service.

    More than 7,000 people are members of a closed group in Bournemouth, Dorset, the equivalent of a third of the town's student population.

    Once people are accepted into the group they can use their own cars to make money by charging for lifts in what taxi drivers in the town are calling an "illegal industry".

    Video content

    Video caption: Social media 'lifts' are becoming an "illegal industry"

  3. Wednesday's weather forecast: Windy and showery today

    Today will be windy with early rain soon moving away to leave a mixture of sunny intervals and blustery showers, some heavy and thundery.

    The brisk winds will ease later.

    Maximum Temperature: 10 to 13°C (50 to 55°F).

    Video content

    Video caption: Windy and showery today
Back to top