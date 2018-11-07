South Live: Wednesday 7 November
- Updates from Wednesday 7 November
100 firefighters tackle heath blaze
Dry ground and strong winds helped the fire spread over a large area near Swanage.Read more
Social media 'lifts' are becoming an 'illegal industry'
"Doing lifts" is the phenomena of using social media to buy and sell car journeys in an online illegal "taxi" service.
More than 7,000 people are members of a closed group in Bournemouth, Dorset, the equivalent of a third of the town's student population.
Once people are accepted into the group they can use their own cars to make money by charging for lifts in what taxi drivers in the town are calling an "illegal industry".
Wednesday's weather forecast: Windy and showery today
Today will be windy with early rain soon moving away to leave a mixture of sunny intervals and blustery showers, some heavy and thundery.
The brisk winds will ease later.
Maximum Temperature: 10 to 13°C (50 to 55°F).
Good morning ;)
Hello and welcome to BBC South Live.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the region until 18:00.
