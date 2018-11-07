South Live: Wednesday 7 November

"Doing lifts" is the phenomena of using social media to buy and sell car journeys in an online illegal "taxi" service.

More than 7,000 people are members of a closed group in Bournemouth, Dorset, the equivalent of a third of the town's student population.

Once people are accepted into the group they can use their own cars to make money by charging for lifts in what taxi drivers in the town are calling an "illegal industry".