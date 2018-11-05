South of England

South Live: Monday 5 November

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Monday 5 November

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  2. Dog turns on hob and starts fire

    Slade Park Fire Station
    Copyright: Google

    A pet dog trying to get into a rubbish bin on a cooker turned on the hob causing a fire in a kitchen.

    Crews were called after a plastic bin on top of a cooker caught fire at a property off Bayswater Road in Headington, Oxfordshire, on Saturday.

  6. Condor cancels fast ferry services

    Lynne French

    BBC News Online

    Condor has cancelled today's fast ferry services between the Channel Islands and Poole.

    The ferry company says Condor Liberation needs to sail to her annual dry dock sooner than planned to avoid Storm Oscar.

    Condor Liberation
    Copyright: Condor Ferries

    It's apologising to passengers and offering to help with alternative travel arrangements,

  7. Weather: Mostly dry with sunny spells

    Dan Downs

    Weather Forecaster

    Video content

    Video caption: Weather for South of England on 5 November 2018

  8. Good morning

    Welcome to Local Live on Monday 5 November.

    We'll be bringing you the latest news, sport and travel from across the South of England.

Back to top