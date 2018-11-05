South Live: Monday 5 November
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
Updates from Monday 5 November
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Wood burner caused thatched house fire
A number of people got out safely after they were alerted by a passer-by who spotted smoke in the roof.Read more
Dog turns on hob and starts fire
A pet dog trying to get into a rubbish bin on a cooker turned on the hob causing a fire in a kitchen.
Crews were called after a plastic bin on top of a cooker caught fire at a property off Bayswater Road in Headington, Oxfordshire, on Saturday.
Road reopens after crash
Fire wrecks barn in Totton
A barn full of hay has been wrecked by fire.
Crews were called to the barn in Totton late on Sunday.
Road closed after crash
Condor cancels fast ferry services
Lynne French
BBC News Online
Condor has cancelled today's fast ferry services between the Channel Islands and Poole.
The ferry company says Condor Liberation needs to sail to her annual dry dock sooner than planned to avoid Storm Oscar.
It's apologising to passengers and offering to help with alternative travel arrangements,
Weather: Mostly dry with sunny spells
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
Good morning
Welcome to Local Live on Monday 5 November.
We'll be bringing you the latest news, sport and travel from across the South of England.