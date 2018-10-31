South Live: Wednesday 31 October
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Updates from Wednesday 31 October
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Weather: Sunny spells after a cold start
After a cold start, today should then see some sunny intervals, but also large amounts of cloud with the chance of showers pushing up from the south.
These could be heavy with thunder. Feeling milder.
Highs of 13C
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M27 Hampshire eastbound
M27 Hampshire eastbound severe disruption, at J9 for A3051 Park Gate Interchange Segensworth.
M27 Hampshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M27 eastbound at J9, A3051 (Segensworth), because of a broken down car.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Good morning
Hello and welcome to BBC South Live.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the region until 18:00.
Stay in touch via our Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and Oxford Facebook pages, or on Twitter:@BBCBerkshire,@BBCDorset,@BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.