South Live: Tuesday 30 October

An exhibition of work by contemporary artist Jeff Koons is coming to Oxford's Ashmolean Museum.

After being invited by Oxford University art history students to visit the museum, Mr Koons decided to bring 17 of his most important works to the city - 14 of which have not been shown in the UK before.

The show will include important works from the 1980s in which the American artist made his name, as well as some of his more recent pieces.

The exhibition will run from February to June 2019 and will be curated by Koons himself.