South of England

South Live: Tuesday 30 October

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Tuesday 30 October

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Respected artist to visit Ashmolean Museum

    An exhibition of work by contemporary artist Jeff Koons is coming to Oxford's Ashmolean Museum.

    After being invited by Oxford University art history students to visit the museum, Mr Koons decided to bring 17 of his most important works to the city - 14 of which have not been shown in the UK before.

    The show will include important works from the 1980s in which the American artist made his name, as well as some of his more recent pieces.

    The exhibition will run from February to June 2019 and will be curated by Koons himself.

    Ashmolean Museum
    Copyright: Google
    Image caption: The exhibition will run from February to June 2019

  2. Good morning!

    Hello and welcome to South Live.

    We will be bringing you the latest news and travel updates up until 18:00 GMT.

Back to top