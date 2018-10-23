South Live: Tuesday 23 October
Summary
- Updates from Tuesday 23 October
Envelope update
Severe accident: M4 Berkshire eastbound
M4 Berkshire eastbound severe accident, at J10 for A329.
M4 Berkshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M4 eastbound at J10 A329(M) Wokingham, because of an accident.
Historic water tower 'could collapse' after manor house fire
A fire on the grounds of an historic 19th Century Grade II listed manor house in Hampshire has been extinguished, Hampshire fire service has said.
The force said it extinguished a fire at a water tower at Minley Manor, near Fleet, at 05:00 BST and there is no danger to the public.
Crews are still at the scene and will be there reinspecting the area this morning due to concerns the tower could collapse.
Tuesday's weather
It looks like it's going to be a lovely day today.
PC told public how to save his life
PC Tom Dorman says people "ran out of their homes" to stop "catastrophic" bleeding in his leg.Read more
Usual traffic hotspots are flaring up
There are queues on the A33 coming into Reading after an earlier bump, but it's a case of "your usual" in terms of heavy spots across the region this morning.,
'Our children died fighting against IS'
Eight Britons to have been killed fighting alongside the Kurdish militia against the Islamic State group
Rail workers begin five-day strike
The walkout will be the longest yet in the dispute over the role of guards on South Western Railway.Read more
Good morning
Hello and welcome to BBC South Live.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the region until 18:00.
