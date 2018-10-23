South of England

South Live: Tuesday 23 October

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Tuesday 23 October

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M4 Berkshire eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    M4 Berkshire eastbound severe accident, at J10 for A329.

    M4 Berkshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M4 eastbound at J10 A329(M) Wokingham, because of an accident.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  2. Historic water tower 'could collapse' after manor house fire

    A fire on the grounds of an historic 19th Century Grade II listed manor house in Hampshire has been extinguished, Hampshire fire service has said.

    The force said it extinguished a fire at a water tower at Minley Manor, near Fleet, at 05:00 BST and there is no danger to the public.

    Crews are still at the scene and will be there reinspecting the area this morning due to concerns the tower could collapse.

    View more on twitter

  3. Tuesday's weather

    It looks like it's going to be a lovely day today.

    Video content

    Video caption: Bee Tucker brings us Tuesday's weather

  6. 'Our children died fighting against IS'

    Video content

    Video caption: The parents of children who died fighting IS visit Syria

    Eight Britons to have been killed fighting alongside the Kurdish militia against the Islamic State group

Back to top