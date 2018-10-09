South Live: Tuesday 9 October

M4 Berkshire westbound severe accident, from J6 for A355 Slough to J7 for Huntercombe Spur.

M4 Berkshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M4 westbound from J6, A355 (Slough) to J7, Huntercombe (Slough West), because of an accident.

