South Live: Friday 19 October

M3 Surrey southbound severe disruption, between J3 for A322 Bagshot and J4 for A331 Frimley Interchange.

M3 Surrey - One lane closed on M3 southbound between J3, A322 (Bagshot) and J4, A331 (Camberley), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time