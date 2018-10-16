South of England

South Live: Tuesday 16 October

Summary

  1. Updates from Tuesday 16 October

    Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire eastbound

    M4 Berkshire eastbound severe disruption, from J10 for A329 to J8 for J9 A404.

    M4 Berkshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M4 eastbound from J10 A329(M) Wokingham to J8 J9 A404(M) Maidenhead, because of a broken down vehicle.

  3. M40 reopens but second crash causes delays

    Journeys on the M40 continue to be delayed after the northbound carriageway was reopened following a crash.

    Highways England closed the stretch between junction 6 for Watlington and junction 8A for Oxford overnight while repairs took place.

    The road was closed after a car towing a caravan driving the wrong way on the M40 was involved in a crash with another vehicle on Monday.

    But Highways England said a vehicle had crashed between junction 5 and 6 this morning, which is continuing journey delays.

    Severe accident: M3 Hampshire northbound

    M3 Hampshire northbound severe accident, at J14 for .

    M3 Hampshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M3 northbound at J14, M27 Interchange, because of an accident.

