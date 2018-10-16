South Live: Tuesday 16 October

Journeys on the M40 continue to be delayed after the northbound carriageway was reopened following a crash.

Highways England closed the stretch between junction 6 for Watlington and junction 8A for Oxford overnight while repairs took place.

The road was closed after a car towing a caravan driving the wrong way on the M40 was involved in a crash with another vehicle on Monday.

But Highways England said a vehicle had crashed between junction 5 and 6 this morning, which is continuing journey delays.