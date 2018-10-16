South Live: Tuesday 16 October
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Summary
- Updates from Tuesday 16 October
You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M4 Berkshire eastbound
M4 Berkshire eastbound severe disruption, from J10 for A329 to J8 for J9 A404.
M4 Berkshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M4 eastbound from J10 A329(M) Wokingham to J8 J9 A404(M) Maidenhead, because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Mother's 'emptiness' after girl's death
The mother of murder victim Lucy McHugh, 13, said she felt a "complex layer of sorrow and heartache".Read more
M40 reopens but second crash causes delays
Journeys on the M40 continue to be delayed after the northbound carriageway was reopened following a crash.
Highways England closed the stretch between junction 6 for Watlington and junction 8A for Oxford overnight while repairs took place.
The road was closed after a car towing a caravan driving the wrong way on the M40 was involved in a crash with another vehicle on Monday.
But Highways England said a vehicle had crashed between junction 5 and 6 this morning, which is continuing journey delays.
Caravan travelling wrong way crashes
The M40 reopens at 07:00 BST, about 15 hours after the crash between Watlington and Oxford.Read more
Envelope update
Severe accident: M3 Hampshire northbound
M3 Hampshire northbound severe accident, at J14 for .
M3 Hampshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M3 northbound at J14, M27 Interchange, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Good morning!
Hello and welcome to BBC South Live.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for the region until 18:00.
Stay in touch via our Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire and Oxford Facebook pages, or on Twitter:@BBCBerkshire, @BBCDorset, @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCOxford.