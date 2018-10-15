South of England

South Live: Monday 15 October

You can get in touch by email, on our Berkshire, Oxford, Hampshire and Dorset Facebook pages or on Twitter @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBC_Hampshire and @BBCDorset.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Monday 15 October

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Weather: Damp and murky at first, drier and brighter later

    Dan Downs

    Weather Forecaster

    This morning is expected to be cloudy with patchy mist but early rain will clear.

    This afternoon should be dry with bright or sunny spells spreading from the south-east. Gentle easterly breezes.

    Highs of 16C (61F).

    Video content

    Video caption: Weather forecast for 15 October
Back to top