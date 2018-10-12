South Live: Friday 12 October
Summary
- Updates from Friday 12 October
Live Reporting
Sunrise over Windsor Castle for royal wedding
School closed after crash in Reading
Reading Girls' School has been closed today following a serious collision outside the school.
A statement on the school's website said police have cut off access to the premises on Northumberland Road.
A man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injury and another man, aged, 45, has been arrested in connection with the incident, police have said.
Three counties police merger off
Strong winds with outbreaks of rain
Dan Downs has today's weather.
Minibus crash victims from autism school
M4 crash: Minibus victims from Prior's Court, Thatcham
Two people who died in a crash involving a lorry and a minibus on the M4 motorway were from a school for people with autism, it has emerged.
The victims were staff members at Prior's Court School, and were travelling in the minibus.
The eastbound carriageway of the M4 was closed for more than nine hours after the crash, in Berkshire, on Thursday.
The school in Thatcham confirmed three young adults and three other members of staff were also in the minibus.
Man arrested after crash in Northumberland Road
Are you ready for another royal wedding?
