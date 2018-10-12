South of England

South Live: Friday 12 October

Summary

  1. Updates from Friday 12 October

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  2. School closed after crash in Reading

    Reading Girls' School has been closed today following a serious collision outside the school.

    A statement on the school's website said police have cut off access to the premises on Northumberland Road.

    A man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injury and another man, aged, 45, has been arrested in connection with the incident, police have said.

  4. Strong winds with outbreaks of rain

    Dan Downs has today's weather.

    Video content

    Video caption: Friday's weather

  6. M4 crash: Minibus victims from Prior's Court, Thatcham

    Two people who died in a crash involving a lorry and a minibus on the M4 motorway were from a school for people with autism, it has emerged.

    The victims were staff members at Prior's Court School, and were travelling in the minibus.

    The eastbound carriageway of the M4 was closed for more than nine hours after the crash, in Berkshire, on Thursday.

    The school in Thatcham confirmed three young adults and three other members of staff were also in the minibus.

    The Minibus after the crash on the M4
    Copyright: INS News
